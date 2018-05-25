3 Healthy & Truly Malaysian Norwegian Trout Recipes

Eating well and getting enough nutrition can be challenging. If you’re looking for a source of protein that will keep your energy levels up, look no further than the Norwegian fjord trout.

Raised in ice-cold and pristine waters in Norway, the trout is given enough space to mimic its lifestyle in the wild. However, unlike wild fish, farmed trouts eat a controlled diet to ensure they don’t consume parasites.

Though it’s very similar to salmon, its flesh has a deeper red-orange colour with white marbling — great visual appeal! The fish also has a pure aftertaste despite its rich flavour (though it does taste less ‘fatty’ than salmon).

And ladies, it’s also good for your skin! Here are the other benefits of eating this fish:

