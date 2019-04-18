3 Health and Beauty Benefits For Eating Bananas

“Have a banana” – possibly the most common words to hear if you’re suffering from a cramp in the midst of exercising. According to Mayo Clinic, cramps may happen due to mineral depletion (potassium, calcium, or magnesium). So, there is plenty of truth to be found in that piece of advice as the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry notes that a single banana fulfils 23 per cent of your daily potassium intake – and are an excellent source of vitamin A, B6, C, and D.

But just before you rush out to stock up on these yellow gems, bear in mind that you can’t store them in the fridge to prolong their shelf life – you’ll end up with a black, mushy mess. Huffington Post explains that this phenomenon happens because they are produce of a warmer climate – meaning their cells are not equipped to handle the cold. So, not only are they inhibited from ripening, but the cold would break down their cell membranes – resulting in an oxidisation process that gives rise to a brown compound known as melanin.