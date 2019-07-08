Huckleberry Pink Butter Cake with Buttercream Recipe

Ever wanted to bake your favourite pink cake from Huckleberry cafe? Here’s a recipe the cafe shared with us a while back. And since it’s just so delicious, we’ve decided to share it with you!
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 30-35 minutes
Makes: One 23cm cake
Tip: To make a substitute for cake flour, take one leveled cup of all-purpose flour, remove two tablespoons, and then add in two tablespoons of cornflour.
Ingredients:
For the cake
- 120g butter
- 160g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 200g cake flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1tsp salt
- 120ml buttermilk
For the buttercream frosting
- 140g butter, softened
- 280g icing sugar
- 2 tbsp milk
- A few drops of food colouring (optional)
Method:
To make the cake
- Preheat oven to 163°C.
- Grease and flour two 23cm cake pans. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar.
- Add in egg yolks and vanilla, mixing until fully incorporated. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt.
- Gradually add dry ingredients into wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk.
- Mix until batter is fluffy but be careful not to over-mix.
- Beat egg whites until stiff and thick (holds a nice peak).
- Very gently fold egg whites into batter and mix just until incorporated.
- Pour batter into prepared pans and spread into even layers.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cakes cool until pans are warm to the touch.
- Carefully remove cakes from pans and place on a cooling rack to finish cooling.
- When cakes are completely cooled, frost with buttercream frosting.
To make the buttercream frosting
- Beat butter in a large bowl until soft.
- Add half of the icing sugar and beat until smooth.
- Add remaining icing sugar and one tablespoon of milk.
- Beat mixture until creamy and smooth. Beat in milk, if necessary, to loosen the mixture.
- Stir in food colouring until well combined.
The pink cake recipe also makes 10-14 cupcakes!