Huckleberry Pink Butter Cake with Buttercream Recipe

Ever wanted to bake your favourite pink cake from Huckleberry cafe? Here’s a recipe the cafe shared with us a while back. And since it’s just so delicious, we’ve decided to share it with you!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 30-35 minutes

Makes: One 23cm cake

Tip: To make a substitute for cake flour, take one leveled cup of all-purpose flour, remove two tablespoons, and then add in two tablespoons of cornflour.

Ingredients:

For the cake

120g butter

160g sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

200g cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

120ml buttermilk

For the buttercream frosting

140g butter, softened

280g icing sugar

2 tbsp milk

A few drops of food colouring (optional)

Method:

To make the cake

Preheat oven to 163°C. Grease and flour two 23cm cake pans. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add in egg yolks and vanilla, mixing until fully incorporated. Set aside. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add dry ingredients into wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk. Mix until batter is fluffy but be careful not to over-mix. Beat egg whites until stiff and thick (holds a nice peak). Very gently fold egg whites into batter and mix just until incorporated. Pour batter into prepared pans and spread into even layers. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and let cakes cool until pans are warm to the touch. Carefully remove cakes from pans and place on a cooling rack to finish cooling. When cakes are completely cooled, frost with buttercream frosting.

To make the buttercream frosting

Beat butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of the icing sugar and beat until smooth. Add remaining icing sugar and one tablespoon of milk. Beat mixture until creamy and smooth. Beat in milk, if necessary, to loosen the mixture. Stir in food colouring until well combined.

The pink cake recipe also makes 10-14 cupcakes!

This recipe is courtesy of Huckleberry Cafe, Bukit Damansara.