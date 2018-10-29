13 Amazing Benefits to Cranberries

Today let’s take a look at cranberries! Don’t we all love how in a form of sauce we enjoy having it on the side with our Ikea meatballs or as sweet and zesty juice to perk up the day?

1. What’s your colour?

Ripe cranberries are fire-engine red and a little opaque. Those that are golden or deep purple are most likely overripe, while pale pink ones will be horrendously bitter as they haven’t been on the vine long enough!

2. Fresh and bouncy

It may seem strange, but cranberries that are just right for eating or cooking will bounce on countertops!

3. The right way to prep

Fresh cranberries are usually a wee bit too tart to be eaten raw. Take note that you should cook them only till they’ve popped, as overcooked ones will taste bitter.