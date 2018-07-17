10 Snacks To Keep You Going Through The Busiest Days

Here are ten of our picks of the most energising, sustaining and healthy snacks for you to munch on throughout the day. The best news is that you get to choose two snacks to have per day!

1. 30g (minimum 70 per cent cocoa) dark chocolate – a natural energy booster when you need a quick pick-me-up.

2. 125g low-fat cottage cheese with 1 tbsp unsweetened pineapple. This protein-packed munch provides a decent sweet treat, minus the big calorie hit.

3. Spicy roasted chickpeas. Chickpeas are a great source of energising vitamin B and magnesium. Drizzle 1 tbsp olive oil over a can of drained chickpeas and season with salt, pepper, cumin and chilli. Bake in the oven for 40 mins. Enjoy in handful-sized portions as a fab alternative to chips.

4. Green juices are packed full of antioxidants, phytonutrients and potassium, the great hydrator. Keep fruit content to a minimum (think one apple, pear or kiwifruit) and instead, load up on vegetables like spinach and cucumber.

5. Protein-packed avocado. Fill a small avocado with 2 tbsps cottage cheese and chives for a snack that’s high in protein and healthy fats.

6. 30g walnuts. A good source of protein and fibre, walnuts also contain magnesium, making them a go-to energy bite.

7. Strawberry and banana smoothie. Blend 100g non-fat, Greek yoghurt, with 2 handfuls frozen strawberries, 1 small banana, 1/2 tsp vanilla essence and 1/2 tsp honey for a high-protein treat.

8. 10-15 olives will give you a small iron hit and a slightly bigger dose of antioxidant vitamin E.

9. Peanut butter slices. Cut an apple into 6 slices and lightly spread each slice with peanut butter. It won’t break the calorie bank, and packs a sufficient fat and fibre punch to keep the mid-afternoon munchies at bay.

10. 50g lightly salted popcorn. A good source of wholegrain and vitamins, this is an excellent substitute for higher-calorie snacks such as potato chips and biscuits.