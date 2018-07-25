10 Health Benefits of Eating Walnuts

Omega-3 powerhouse Know full well the health benefits of fish, but just can’t stomach its taste and texture? A great alternative is walnuts, which are brimming with Omega-3 essential fatty acids! Just a serving of 28 grammes can give you approximately 2.4 grammes of this anti-inflammatory and cardiac-friendly fat.

Diet-friendly If you’ve been working hard at getting a trimmer waistline but just cannot ignore the hunger pangs come noon, dig into a serving of 28 grammes of walnuts. It contains four grammes of protein and two grammes of fibre – keeping you fuller and satiated for much longer.

Store them longer The average shelf life of walnuts should be six months, but you can extend it to a year by chucking them in the fridge. Walnuts are one of the fastest nuts around to go off, due to their high fat content and the oxidisation of these oils. The bad ones would have darkened in colour and smell rancid, vaguely like paint thinner.

Crack trick If you find yourself without a nutcracker at hand, place two walnuts in your palm. Arrange them so that the ridge from one walnut fits snugly in the indentation of the other. Then close your hand, as if making a fist. Wrap your other hand around your first hand if you need more leverage – this will crack the one with the indentation.

Fight insomnia Published in The International Journal of Applied and Basic Nutritional Sciences, a study has shown links between this little tough nut and the rise of melatonin – a hormone secreted by the pineal gland that helps regulate your sleeping patterns and body clock. Bonus tip: munch on walnuts if you’re suffering from jet lag!

Healthier candies So, you have a sweet tooth but you’re still keen on keeping the processed sugar intake to the minimal. The solution? Make your very own maple glazed walnuts! Just toss a cup of walnuts, a third of a cup of maple syrup, and a pinch of salt into a dry skillet, according to Food Network. Stir frequently for about three to five minutes until the syrup has caramelised and voilà – instant addictive nibbles for movie nights!

Life hack Don’t despair if you’ve found nicks on your wooden furniture or hardwood floor! Try rubbing a piece of shelled walnut against those areas. Its oils and similarly-coloured flesh will help buff out and fill in those dings. Do note that this would only work on light scratches and natural wooden floors due to the similarity in colour.

Spruce up your salads Walnuts, on their own, add the right amount of crunch to your greens, but if you want that extra oomph, may we suggest adding the above candied walnuts? They pair exceedingly well with a pear and balsamic salad.

Drink up Move on over, almond milk! If you’d prefer to down glasses of nutrition than eat handfuls of it, Teresa Cutter, author of The Healthy Chef, teaches us to blend together a cup of walnuts and a litre of water at high speed for 30 seconds to a minute – until you get a creamy white consistency. Strain the mixture and pour the liquid back into the blender, adding one teaspoon of vanilla paste, two fresh dates, and an optional pinch of cinnamon. You’ll make about four cups, which can store up to four days in the fridge.