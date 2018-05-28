10 Food and Desserts You Can Only Get Online

We’ve compiled some online food delivery service you can get to your doorstep without leaving the comfort of your home!

Cooked

From Western to Asian dishes, you’ll be satisfying your tummy with some honestly awesome-looking home-cooked dishes. You can schedule a time slot for when you would like a meal in advance but you should order before 7pm for a next-day delivery. If you’re wanting something sweet after, you can also get a cake, juice, or a healthy oatmeal jar. Your future-self will be thanking you for pre-ordering scrumptious food from Cooked!