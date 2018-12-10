10 Delicious Gifting Ideas To Score You Brownie Points

Christmas is right around the corner and you still have not sorted out your gifting list, does this sound all too familiar?

Before you start panicking and freaking out, take a deep breath and relax, because we are here to tell you that it will all be okay. With a little help from Marks & Spencer, you will be able to get all your Christmas shopping done in one place with just enough time to spare to get even yourself a little treat!

The theme for Christmas 2018 is “A Delicious Christmas”. Think buttery shortbread biscuits, juicy orange marmalade, orange-flavoured cream-filled biscuits coated in Belgian milk chocolate, and mini florentines. Are you salivating yet?

Great, now that we have your attention, make your way to the nearest Marks & Spencer and start filling up those stockings with these pleasurably decadent goodies!