10 Delicious Gifting Ideas To Score You Brownie Points

You could never go wrong with a box of chocolates as a Christmas gift, especially if you have foodies as friends!
Dapur With Love
Her Inspirasi
December 10, 2018
By Saidah

Christmas is right around the corner and you still have not sorted out your gifting list, does this sound all too familiar?

Before you start panicking and freaking out, take a deep breath and relax, because we are here to tell you that it will all be okay. With a little help from Marks & Spencer, you will be able to get all your Christmas shopping done in one place with just enough time to spare to get even yourself a little treat!

The theme for Christmas 2018 is “A Delicious Christmas”. Think buttery shortbread biscuits, juicy orange marmalade, orange-flavoured cream-filled biscuits coated in Belgian milk chocolate, and mini florentines. Are you salivating yet?

Great, now that we have your attention, make your way to the nearest Marks & Spencer and start filling up those stockings with these pleasurably decadent goodies!

 

 

 

 

Santa Biscuit Tin- 150g

Santa Biscuit Tin

This too-adorable Santa-biscuit tin is filled with all butter shortbread. The tin comes in two other variations – Soldier and Fairy tins.

Buck's Fizz Marmalade 250g

Buck’s Fizz Marmalade

Wake up to perfectly toasted bread that has been slathered thickly with this juicy orange and champagne marmalade.

Artist's Collection- 272g

Artist’s Chocolate Collection

A box of hand-finished chocolates with the finest gourmet flavours that we reckon, is fit for a queen.

Salted Caramel Shortbread Gift Box

If you are not buying it for the salted caramel bit, surely the box itself will woo you over! These all-butter shortbread biscuits with salted caramel pieces have our highest votes.

Belgian Milk Chocolate Coated Orange Flavoured Cream Biscuits- 225g

Belgian Milk Chocolate Coated Orange Flavoured Cream Biscuit

This reminds us a lot of Jaffa cake but in biscuit form! The orange-flavoured cream-filled biscuits sounds utterly divine.

All Butter Shortbread Tin - Stag 650g

All Butter Shortbread Tin – Stag

We especially love this snowy design stag tin for its vintage feel.

Mince Pie Martini- 35ml

Mince Pie Martini

This vibrant orange bottle contains a unique cocktail that has all the flavours of a mince pie, from the buttery pastry to fruity mincemeat down to the icing sugar on the top.

Milk & Cookies Granola- 500g

Milk & Cookies Granola

Don’t be fooled by the simple exterior of this box. Inside it you will find dark chocolate oat and puffed brown rice clusters with milk and white chocolate chunks, vanilla creme filled crushed cookies and cornflakes in yoghurt-flavoured coating.

Millionaire's Salted Caramel Biscuits- 140g

Millionaire’s Salted Caramel Biscuits

Crunchy, mini biscuits layered with salted caramel covered in Belgian milk chocolate. Exactly what a millionaire’s tea time treat would look like. Or at least how we imagine it to be!

