YOU CAN DO THIS FULL-BODY ROUTINE IN YOUR TINY KL BALCONY

Don’t let a lack of space muddle up your fitness routine. We got TechNative’s trainer, Ain Ramli, to whip up a workout routine that you can do even in your tiny condo balcony. It’s a complete, 20-minute workout that covers all the bases.

Bodyweight squats

Body-weight squats strengthen and tone the lower body, and can be performed anywhere with no equipment and limited space. Start by standing straight with legs shoulder width apart, tighten up your core and lower down your bum as you squat down and come back up. Repeat up to 3 sets of 10 reps.

