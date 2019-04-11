WHY TURMERIC IS GOOD FOR YOU

What is turmeric?

This golden spice comes from the curcuma longa or curcuma domestica plant, which is native to South Asia. The bold spice comes from the root-like section that grows under the soil, called a rhizome. The rhizomes are boiled and dried to make turmeric powder, which is sold on its own and also incorporated into many curry powder blends. You can also find the fresh version at some specialty grocery stores.

