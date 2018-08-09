WHERE TO BUY HEALTHY FOOD ONLINE

From the spreads for your toast to the condiments for your cooking, get your healthy food online and have them delivered right to your doorstep with these websites.

Kravve is a one-stop online shop for healthy food and snacks handmade by Malaysians. With over 500 homemade goodies on their website, products sold on Kravve are freshly made-upon-order, using premium and natural ingredients with no preservatives and additives. Products range from healthy sauces for cooking to healthy snacks.

Great for: Homemade healthy Malaysian food and snacks

Founded in 1996, iHerb comes from the United States and carries more than 1,200 brands on their site. iHerb provides products that are vegan, organic, gluten-free, vegetarian or kosher. The products sold on iHerb are typically 30-50% cheaper than those you’ll find at most health stores and natural pharmacies.

Great for: International products at a discounted price

BMS Organics started out as an organic shop in Subang Jaya, Selangor, and has grown immensely, now boasting 41 outlets, 21 organic vegetarian restaurants and an online store. Products sold at BMS Organics have been certified by many local and international bodies, and feature both international brands as well as its house brand. As advocates of organic healthy living, BMS Organics has a nutrition consultants who train outlet staff to guide customers.

Great for: Organic food and nutrition consultation

Koyara offers the largest variety of all-natural and all-organic products with over 3,000 products available on their website. All brands sold on Koyara are hand-picked by their team to ensure the products are of the best quality. Koyara also offers a wide range of products that cater to diabetics, vegans or vegetarians.

Great for: Food for specific diets

Love Earth is an organic food provider in Malaysia that offers a wide selection of organic products such as snacks, spices and condiments. Each Love Earth brand product that is labelled ‘Organic’ has a full range of valid Organic Certifications, and all products that are classified as ‘Natural’ does not contain any additives. The My Love Earth website provides recipes for customers to try out with the products offered on the website.

Great for: Organic and natural products

Radiant Whole Food is the house brand of Radiant Code, the first importer and distributor of organic food in Malaysia that received organic certification in 2000. Products offered by Radiant Whole Food are quality checked to ensure they are free from artificial chemicals, pesticides, colourings, and herbicides, and are minimally-processed, non-irradiated, non-genetically engineered and ecology-friendly.

Great for: Quality-assured natural products

Herbs N Food was known as ‘Kedai Ubat Chung Tu’, the first Chinese herb store in Malaysia. Today, the store not only sells traditional Chinese herbs but healthy groceries from all over the world, such as organic pasta and jams.

Great for: Traditional Chinese health food