WHAT’S NEW

Sloggi’s Athleisure Range

Looking to overhaul your fitness wardrobe? Sloggi’s new Flow, Flex and Fly lines (from RM59.90 to RM189) have some good options for you. The range covers all types of movements, and they’re comfy. Using moisture-wicking and odour-preventing fabric, the athleisure range also incorporates the BIO HeatSol technology that helps to maintain body temperature as you move, and protects you from friction or chafing. The range covers sports bras and tights.

