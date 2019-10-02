What You Should Know About These Common Party Drugs

Party drug-related emergencies in Malaysia are pretty common, perhaps more than you think, especially in public hospitals. But there is limited data on these events in Malaysia as the multiple symptoms, which include headaches, confusion, and high body temperature in these cases, may be diagnosed as other illnesses.

The limited data may also be due to underreporting or the absence of a registry to record such incidences. We spoke consultant emergency physician from Sunway Medical Centre Velocity Dr Wee Tong Ming for important insights on party drug effects and emergencies.

What are the common drugs in substance abuse?

“Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) are the most common drugs in substance abuse cases in Malaysia, followed by opiates (heroin / morphine / fentanyl) and cannabis / marijuana. ATS, including amphetamines and methamphetamines are synthetic drugs which have generally replaced opiates as the most common party drugs.

“According to the Ministry of Health’s Garis Panduan Pengendalian Penyalahgunaan Amphetamine Type Stimulant dan Psikostimulant Lain di Peringkat Primer dan Komuniti, amphetamine abuse is highest in the under-30 age group.”

These are the street and chemical names of some common party drugs:

Ice / Syabu – Crystal methamphetamine

– Crystal methamphetamine Pil Kuda – Amphetamine

– Amphetamine Ecstasy – 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA)

– 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) C / Coke/ Crack – Cocaine

– Cocaine Weed / Pot – Cannabis/ marijuana

– Cannabis/ marijuana Pil K – Ketamine

