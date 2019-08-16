Navigation

What You Need To Know When You’re Trying To Get Pregnant

Because having a baby isn't a perfect science.
By Cassie Shortsleeve
Body
Shape
August 16, 2019
By Jay Jayaraj
1 of 8

Pregnancy may happen easily happen to some women, while many others struggle to conceive. Here’s what you should know about pregnancy if you’re planning a pregnancy, or even struggling to get pregnant.

Read: Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Workout Routine

Fertility 101

When it comes to fertility, there’s a lot of misinformation out there. There are also a lot of questions: Am I too stressed to have a baby? Do ovulation predictor kits work? How old is too old to conceive (looking to you, Janet Jackson). To clear the air, we touched base with top docs in the field. Here, what ob-gyns at some of the country’s leading institutions want you to know about baby making.

1 of 8

More Related Stories