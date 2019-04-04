What Vitamins Do You Really Need?

While a healthy diet probably has an adequate amount of essential vitamins and nutrients, it’s always good to know about vitamins and minerals that can complement your healthy lifestyle. And yes, it’s possible to overdose. So, stick to the recommended dosage and consult your doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions.

The experts:

Dr Lilyany Farhana

Rama Parahakaran, dietitian

Tan Hooi Yen, dietitian

CALCIUM & VITAMIN D FOR BONE HEALTH

Calcium is the most important nutrient for reaching peak bone mass and preventing osteoporosis. For women, menopause is the most important single cause of osteoporosis. We can lose up to 20 per cent of our bone density during this stage. If you have trouble getting enough calcium in your diet, you may need to take a calcium supplement such as calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate or calcium citrate.

Absorption of calcium is improved in the presence of Vitamin D. The good news is that since it is sunny all year here, we are exposed to enough sunlight to make sufficient Vitamin D. Vitamin A also plays an important role in healthy bones, but don’t overdo it as too much may lead to bone loss and increases the risk of fractures.

READ: 9 Foods That Are NOT As Healthy As You Think