What To Expect In A Gong Bath Session

Gong puja or gong bath, is a type of sound healing. You’ve probably heard of it, but what exactly is sound healing? It refers to therapies that use music to enhance your physical and emotional wellness. A sound experience helps to alleviate stress, relax muscles, and rejuvenate energy while clearing your mind of unnecessary clutter, and there’s been various studies to support this claim. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine concluded that the Tibetan singing bowl meditation may be a feasible low-cost low technology intervention for reducing feelings of tension, anxiety, and depression, and increasing spiritual well-being.

So, why not entertain your curiosity over a gong puja at the upcoming All Night Gong Puja by Martha Collard at the OhanaJo Studio?