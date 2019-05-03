What To Expect In A Gong Bath Session

Gong puja or gong bath, is a type of sound healing. You’ve probably heard of it, but what exactly is sound healing? It refers to therapies that use music to enhance your physical and emotional wellness. A sound experience helps to alleviate stress, relax muscles, and rejuvenate energy while clearing your mind of unnecessary clutter, and there’s been various studies to support this claim. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine concluded that the Tibetan singing bowl meditation may be a feasible low-cost low technology intervention for reducing feelings of tension, anxiety, and depression, and increasing spiritual well-being.
So, why not entertain your curiosity over a gong puja at the upcoming All Night Gong Puja by Martha Collard at the OhanaJo Studio?
What is a Gong Puja?
A gong puja is a special event where all participants are bathed in the soothing sounds of the gongs for 8 hours of continuous play. You may either participate as a gong player, each playing for an allotted time in rotation, or you may come and simply enjoy the entire evening as a participant. In either case, an entire night of continuous gong will transform you at the cellular level, says Red Doors Studio founder and coach, Martha Collard.