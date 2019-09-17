Ways To Get Probiotics To Improve Your Overall Health

We may all soon be popping designer supplements with probiotic benefits tailored to our particular stomachs to fix any ailments. In the meantime, take these actions to keep your gut—and your entire body—happy and healthy:

Clean up your diet

Consume more fiber from fruit and veggies and cut back on processed foods, animal protein, and simple sugars, all of which feed harmful bacteria and contribute to obesity and disease, says Carolyn Snyder, R.D., a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic. Choose foods that have the fewest ingredients listed on their labels, and chow down on those that contain probiotics (including milk, sauerkraut, and yogurt) and prebiotics, which are certain nondigestible ingredients (found in high-fiber fruit like bananas; whole grains, such as barley and rye; and vegetables like onions and tomatoes) that act as “fertilizer” for the bacteria in our guts for more probiotic benefits

