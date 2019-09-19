UPDATE: NEW VENUE FOR #SHAPEFITNESSFESTIVAL2019

Malaysia’s Air Quality Index is at an all-time high and we can’t wait for the sky to clear so we can breathe easy again, go running on our favourite routes and take the kids out to the park.

But the SHAPE Fitness Festival is happening this weekend, on Saturday 21st September 2019, so what do we do? We found a new, INDOOR location for the event!

Here are the details:

LOCATION: STARLING MALL, DAMANSARA UPTOWN, Event Hall, Level 5

The date and time for the event are unchanged:

Date: Saturday, 21st September 2019

Time: 3pm to 9.30pm

The itinerary for the event is also unchanged, and you can look forward to awesome workouts from our gym partners Fitness First, Celebrity Fitness and CHi Fitness.

And you can bet our goodie bags will be as good as usual. Here are our list of sponsors:

Official sponsors

Co sponsors

Supported by

And you know what the best part is? There are still a few spots left. So if you want to sign up,

CLICK HERE

You can pick up your FREE t-shirt, wrist tag and goodie bag at the event.