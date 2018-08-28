5 TIPS ON MIND-BODY BALANCE FROM DAPHNE IKING

Emcee, host and content creator Daphne Iking has always seemed poised, and ready to take on the world. Her secrets? The mother of three, who turned 40 last month, says staying active and focused on her goals keep her going. Here are her best tips on gaining mind-body balance, and how she stays positive.

Take the good, leave the bad

A post shared by Daphne Iking ♋️ (@daphneiking) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT

“I handle negativity on social media by following the advice of the Prophet (pbuh): “Beware of a bad opinion, for it is the most false of speech.” If the comments I get have truth in them, I’ll take it as constructive feedback, and work on my flaws. If not, I ignore them. The world would be a better place if we could all agree to disagree, and be more mature in our disputes, both online and offline.”