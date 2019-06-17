This Is How You Get Rid of Scars

Time may heal all wounds, but it’s not so good at erasing them. Scars occur when an injury slices through the top layer of skin and penetrates the dermis, says Dr. Neal Schultz, a dermatologist in New York City. What happens next depends on your body’s collagen response. If it generates just the right amount of this skin-repairing protein, you’ll be left with a flat, faint scar. If your body *can’t* drum up enough collagen, you’ll wind up with a sunken scar. You can even fill up on the protein via collagen powders.

But if your body churns out too much collagen? You’re stuck with a raised scar. That’s not to say you’ll develop the same type of scar every time you’re injured, “but people tend to be predisposed to scarring a certain way,” says Dr. Diane Madfes, an assistant clinical professor in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. In other words, if you have one raised scar, you’re more likely to have another in the future.

Injury location factors in as well. Scars on the chest and neck tend to be especially obvious because the skin there is so thin, and skin trauma below the waist can scar badly because cell turnover is slower and there is less blood flow to the lower body.

As for your still-burning question of how to get rid of scars if you’re sick of them? Fortunately, no matter what kind of scar you have, there are new and effective ways to get rid of scars and prevent being left with a permanent mark.