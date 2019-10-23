These Are the Possible Causes of Chest Tightness

It’s difficult to hear the words “chest pain”—let alone experience the sensation—and not immediately think of life-threatening heart conditions. After all, cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the United States, and one of its primary symptoms is tightness in the chest, says Steven M. Goldberg, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine, ProHEALTH Care, board-certified in cardiology and internal medicine. “Although the death rate [for heart disease] has been declining in the United States in the past 30 years or so, it is still the most common killer in America and most developed countries,” says Dr. Goldberg.

Read: 7 Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

But having tightness in your chest is also an extremely common sensation—one that’s often tough to attribute to a single, definite cause, he adds.

Regardless, you should always take tightness in your chest seriously. Here’s what could be causing that feeling and how to handle it.