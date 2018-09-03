3 THINGS TO LOOK FOR WHEN BUYING A SMARTWATCH

Have you ever gone for a run or hike without your smartwatch, and, at the end of it, sighed and said that what you did didn’t count because you didn’t have your watch on? Chances are, you may have. It just shows that smartwatches have become a vital part of our wellness journey. In fact, we’re using them throughout the day, and not just during fitness activities.

But, if you haven’t already joined the bandwagon, and are looking for the perfect smartwatch, what do you look for when shopping for one? There are so many in the market, and Fossil has just updated its Fossil Q collection to better suit your needs.

The latest in this line are the Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR. Powered by Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform, this new generation of smartwatches ushers in a more holistic user experience. They’re packed with unique design traits that allow you to customise your watch, from strap to dial. There are more than 36 exclusive dials, and you can integrate an increasing number of third party apps, as well use your social media photos as watch face backgrounds.

We spoke to a few readers, and these are the key features that they look for in a smartwatch to monitor wellness and fitness: