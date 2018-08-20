SHOULD YOU STILL EXERCISE OUTDOORS DURING THIS HEATWAVE?

Sure, it has rained in some parts of the country ever since the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that it was going to be hot until the inter-monsoon season arrives in Octo­ber. But at 33°C, the general weather is still hot, and could take a toll on your health if you are not hydrated enough when taking part in outdoor activities. That doesn’t mean you can’t work out outdoors, said a personal trainer from Babel Fit, Hanna Seddek. She shows how you can exercise outdoors during this hot season.

Drink water, keep hydrated

You body temperature is better regulated if you’re well hydrated. It’s always good to start your day by drinking a full glass of water. Continue drinking water throughout the day. “You should be drinking about 2 to 3 litres of water per day, but if you’re training hard or spending time outdoors in the heat, keep it to 3.5litres,” said Hanna. She also advised to sip water throughout a workout session.