5 Reasons Why You Should Take Up Bouldering

We’ve tried rock-climbing, the type where you’re harnessed up, and when you’ve reached the top, you get down with a rope. But bouldering? It’s a form of rock-climbing done on small rock formations or artificial rock walls, without the use of harness or ropes. We’ve never done that, and so when Bump Bouldering opened in May, we gave this activity a try.

Located at The School in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya, and Bump Bouldering is the largest bouldering gym in Malaysia. It’s a great lifestyle space where you can gym (yes, there is a gym where you can warm up before your climbs), work and rejuvenate at the cafe within. And, there’s something on the walls, for every climber – even for beginners like us. There are the easy routes, and also the harder ones. And, after a few sessions of climbing, here are reasons why we think you should really take up, or at least, try bouldering.

You’ll burn fat.

Did you know that 30 minutes of rock-climbing burns about 300 calories on a 55kg person? Moving upwards and diagonally, constantly carrying your body weight, is a workout that elevates your heart rate. A 2014 study by William Sheel, a professor of kinesiology at the University of British Columbia in Canada, found climbers use a significant portion of their aerobic capacity, making it an awesome cardiovascular activity. That aside, you’re also doing a lot of toning and strengthening work in the process. To be safe and to minimise the risks of injury, warm up and stretch before your get on those boulders.

