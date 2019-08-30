Shape Fitness Festival 2019 – All The Details Are Here!

The SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 is just three weeks away, and we are as excited as you are! There are going to be many high energy workout sessions and giveaways to take back home, but more than that, there’s going to be a lot of fun, too.

Here’s a rundown of what’s in store for you at the festival that will be happening on 21 September 2019, at the Strand Mall.

The Emcees

The event will be hosted by emcees Daphne Iking (L) and Linora Low!

Before you swipe right for more information, know that our event t-shirt this year comes with a super-positive statement that will power up your workouts!

