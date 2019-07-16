Jaclyn Choo and Raj Ahmed On The Cover for SHAPE Fit People 2019

What does winning Fit People 2019 mean to you?

JACLYN: “I am still wrapping my head around this title! Twelve years earlier, I did not see health the same way as I do now due to the perception that skinny is beautiful. I used to have a very unhealthy relationship with food, and was throwing up food, while relying on slimming pills and detox teas. The turning point was when I ended up seeing a doctor due to health concerns, and that’s when I questioned my life decisions. Today, I’m feeling fit, and I am the best version of myself, and this title certainly marks a big milestone in my fitness journey.”

RAJ: “I am extremely honoured to win this, considering the other fit and good-looking men I was up against. I also see it as a recognition for my contribution to fitness in Malaysia since I’ve been living here for the last 12 years. Besides, it’s also been my long time ambition since my days in the UK (I come from a small town called Wallasey, just outside of Liverpool), to be on a cover of a fitness magazine. ”

What’s your mental health/ fitness strategy?

JACLYN: “All I need to get going is good music, and a positive mindset. On sluggish days, I tell myself that the workout will only take 30 minutes of my day, and that usually works. Instagram and Pinterest are my no. 1 source of inspiration. I fill my feed with all things fitness like workouts, fit Instagrammers and clean-eating recipes, to keep me on track. I also go by listening to my body as it is not a machine.”

RAJ: “I have a stressful finance project management job, so to reset, I try to leave my work in the office as much as I can, and spend quality time with my wife and son, which usually ends up in all of us either laughing so hard that my sides hurt, or just being impressed with my son’s antics! Working out and training generally require focus and concentration, which allows me to build up mental toughness. I think mental fortitude can only come when you push through physical challenges.”