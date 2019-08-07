Scoop: The Latest In The Market

Find what you need to crush your health and wellness goals, from treatments, workout gear, and equipment to food, health supplements and beauty products. We have compiled here, the latest in the market.

Nike Joyride Flyknit Run

Nike introduces its latest innovation in cushioning platform – the Nike Joyride, engineered to help keep legs fresh by delivering a personalized underfoot experience with great impact absorption in a surprisingly light, energy – returning package. Designed for all runners, the Nike Joyride features the latest proprietary cushioning system made of thousands of TPE beads (a copolymer of plastic and rubber) that creates a dynamic footbed that forms to your foot while providing a soft cushioning and a smooth transition that helps ease the impact while running. It’s available on Nike.com from 15 August 2019 onwards. In Malaysia, the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, priced RM735 (men’s) and RM689 (women’s) will be available only on Nike.com.