Read This Before Shopping For Deodorant Or Antiperspirant

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant

If you’re looking for a formula that controls underarm odour, get a deodorant. However, if you want a product that reduces sweating, you need an antiperspirant. That’s because what makes underarms smell funky isn’t actually sweat, but bacteria! Therefore, unlike antiperspirants, most deodorants are antibacterial. To get rid of both bad smell and sweaty armpits, you’d want to get a product that’s 2-in-1.

Unscented = Gender-neutral

For those who prefer unscented deodorants, any gender labels on the bottle can be ignored. Usually where male and female deodorants differ is in the fragrance and packaging.

There are many variations

The conventional choice is the good ol’ roll-on deodorant, which is easy to use. However, if you’re not fond of the roll-on applicator, you can choose from gel-like, cream and aerosol variants. As for those who aren’t a fan of the wet and sometimes sticky texture, fret not. Even though they’re still not commonly found here in Malaysia, there are disposable deodorant wipes and solid deodorants. The latter is white, powdery and dry.