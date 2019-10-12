Prevention of Sports Injuries In Adults and Children

The fitness boom has been growing at a rate of 2-4% a year with no evidence of slowing down. A “Love Your Feet, Adios Diabetes” run was organised by Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) last month successfully attracted more than 3,100 runners of all ages. With the participation of the Subang Jaya State Assemblywoman YB Michelle Ng, the marathon not only promotes a healthier lifestyle by raising the awareness on diabetes, but it had also collected a generous sum of fund to purchase wheelchairs that will be distributed to those who are in need throughout the Peninsular Malaysia.

We contacted Dr Siva Kumar Ariaretnam, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of SJMC to help explain the potential dangers of sports and the risk of injuries to both adults and children. Dr. Siva shared that while injuries are not uncommon in sports, there are ways to reduce this risk, often by just understanding the physiology of one’s body, the proper way to exercise, and to avoid certain high-risk training practices. He assured us that the benefits of exercise still far outweigh the risks. For the purpose of explanation, he broadly classified the injuries into the easily recognized accidental (or incidental) injuries and overuse injuries – the mechanism of which is less readily understood.