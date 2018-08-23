ARETHA FRANKLIN: KNOW MORE ABOUT THE CANCER THAT KILLED HER

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin had battled illness for some years now, and last week, the 76-year-old Queen Of Soul, died from pancreatic cancer, the same disease that also killed Steve Jobs, Patrick Swayze, Alan Rickman, and Luciano Pavarotti. A statement from Aretha’s family read: “The official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.”

According to a report by The Star, pancreatic cancer only happens to one in 100,000 people. However, it develops so quietly that a patient only discovers it at a later stage, when it’s often too late for any effective treatment. We spoke to consultant upper gastrointestinal and general surgeon, Dr. Dharmendran Ratnasingam from Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Rimau, and this is what he told us about the cancer that killed Aretha Franklin.

What exactly is pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that begins in the cells of the pancreas. It develops when the cell of the pancreas undergoes mutation. The mutation causes the cell to grow in an uncontrolled manner and continue living after the normal cells die. These cells form tumors that can spread to blood vessels and surrounding organs. The exact cause of pancreatic cancer is unknown.