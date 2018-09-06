NANA AL-HALEQ LAUNCHES HEALTHY SAMBAL

Who doesn’t like a good sambal? This chili-based condiment adds a burst of flavour to any dish, and there are many different types of recipes available locally. While some sambal are fully raw, others are cooked for a long period of time using oil for a fuller flavour. As a result, these variations can be a little too oily, and not on the healthy side, especially if you eat sambal on a daily basis. And, that’s why Malaysian fitness model and TV personality, Nana Al-Haleq, came up with her variation of sambal, which is cooked without oil and processed sugar. It’s called Fit Sambal by Nana, #FitSambalByNana.

We spoke to Nana about her venture: