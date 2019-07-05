Make This Healthy Cumin Sweet Potato Soup

This vegan soup recipe developed by Nicole Centeno, founder and CEO of Splendid Spoon, is whipped up (literally) in a blender, so you never need to touch the stove. It’s almost as hands-off as heating up a can of soup, but 1,000 times tastier. This dish has Mexican flavours from cumin and cilantro and a little kick of heat from some red pepper. (You can always adjust the heat to your taste.) Health bonus: Cumin, which counters the sweet potato with a little smokiness, is said to aid in digestion and reduce heartburn. Grinding your own cumin with a mortar and pestle takes a little extra time, but will take the flavor of this soup to another level.

Cashews add the creamy texture and up the protein content, too. Soaked cashews are a typical base for vegan cheese sauce or cream-soak them overnight for the best results. To skip this step, you could simply pour in some cashew milk.

“I love this soup mainly because the rich texture feels and tastes much more decadent than it is but also because the fat from the cashews helps increase absorption of beta-carotene from the sweet potatoes,” says Centeno, who crafted this recipe for her new Soup Cleanse Cookbook. The result is fresh and zesty, easy to whip up for lunch or dinner when you’re short on time.

Cumin Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients

220g sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1/4 cup (about a handful) raw, unsalted cashews, soaked in water overnight

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro

1 pinch ground red pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

4 cups water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 218°C. Wrap sweet potatoes in foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a knife can be inserted and removed from potatoes with ease. When potatoes are done, open foil carefully and let cool before handling. In a countertop blender, combine cooked potatoes, cashews and soaking water, cilantro, ground red pepper, cumin, salt, and 3 cups of water. Blend until very smooth (you want a thin milk-shake consistency), adding remaining water a bit at a time if needed. Enjoy warm or chilled.

