Make This Healthy Coconut Coffee Smoothie

You’ve had cold-brew before and know all about its advantages over iced coffee. But the unbeatable combo of banana, coconut, chocolate, and coffee in this cold-brew smoothie is an entirely different animal. To make it, just grab your favourite cold-brew concentrate, mix in chocolate and fruit, and add a hit of coconut, and what you’ve created is a refreshing, energizing, seriously satisfying breakfast, snack, or even dessert. If you’d like, you can use the same coconut-coffee to make a smoothie bowl. Just double the toppings-and spoon it up. Making this smoothie is way cheaper than buying a frozen coffee drink, and it’s sweetened with a tablespoon of maple syrup and a banana rather than overloaded with sugar. But fair warning: Try this and you might not want to ever go back to plain ol’ cold-brew.

Coconut Coffee Smoothie

Serves: 1

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 small banana

3/4 cup cold-brew concentrate

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/2 cup ice

1 teaspoon shaved dark chocolate

1 teaspoon unsweetened toasted coconut

Directions

1. Cut 3 very thin slices from the banana and reserve. Put the remaining banana in a blender and add the cold-brew, yogurt, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and ice. Blend until smooth.

2. ​Immediately transfer to a tall glass and top with the chocolate, coconut, and reserved banana slices.

Nutrition facts per serving: 219 calories, 6g fat (4g saturated), 44g carbs, 3g protein, 5g fiber, 46mg sodium