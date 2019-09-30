Join This Retreat to Reset Your Fitness Journey

Lagging in your fitness journey and need a pick-me-up to motivate and start over? The Fit Sisters Retreat, which is a brainchild of local fitness personality, host and wellness coach Linora Low and Colombian fitness trainer Sarah May Garcia Perez who is also a SHAPE Fit Girl Singapore 2018 finalist, is happening in about 4 weeks.

The retreat will take place at the Tanjong Jara Resort from 24 to 27 Oct 2019.

Here are all the reasons you should get excited by it:

Read: Hundreds Turn Up at the SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 Despite the Haze

You’ll learn to reconnect with yourself

Yes. Although this retreat is for those who are new to fitness, you can still reconnect with yourself and take home something new from it. It brings you back to basics, and helps you to understand that health and wellness go beyond aesthetics.

It’s about finding a healthy lifestyle that is sustainable. And, you will get a chance to relax in the serenity of the beach resort, and reset your mindset about how to live a healthy lifestyle.

You’ll participate in exciting and educational workshops

The retreat is set with a series of 5 workshops. For a start, you will learn all about your body type since understanding your body is key to knowing how to eat better for yourself, and what is the best kind of training suited for your genetic makeup.

You will also be getting a better understanding of food how to eat better in Malaysia at Nutrition 101. The Mealprep workshop, will give you hands-on experience on making simple, healthy dishes.

The Sleep and Recovery workshop focuses on the importance of rest, and how it affects your mood, appetite, fat and weight problems. And, there is a whole session on how to sculpt your buttocks via the Core 360 and Latino Booty workshop!

You will work out, burn calories and make new friends

With FOUR workout sessions planned through the 4 days, you will definitely put the theory from the workshops into practice, guided by the coaches. You will learn how to train with your bodyweight, how to use resistance band during training, experience core and glute workouts. While at it, you will also be bonding with like-minded people, so you aren’t alone in your fitness journey.

You will be under the care of the best coaches

If you know Linora, you’re in for a good time. The ex-radio host, emcee and actress turn health and wellness coach, alongside Columbian Sara May, a fitness expert coach from Singapore turned bikini athlete, will be able to give you the tools you need to succeed in your fitness journey. They will be joined by guest coach, Jacqie Tan who is a figure competitor, fitness and wellness expert in Malaysia.

You can win fun prizes

Yup. There will be fun, physical challenges where you can win exciting prizes from Fitbit and Panasonic. That means you will get the opportunity to win 1 out 5 Fitbit smartwatches and even a cubie oven by Panasonic Malaysia. You can use these (if you win), to track your progress and cook healthy meals to support your wellness journey.

Swipe right for more deets and retreat cost.