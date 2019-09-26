Hundreds Turn Up at the SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 Despite the Haze

The unhealthy API levels in Petaling Jaya did not stop SHAPE-rs from sweating it out and having a good time at the fourth edition of the SHAPE Fitness Festival. Despite the last minute change of venue due to the worsening haze conditions, hundreds of participants turned up for the event at the Starling Mall, our venue partner, on 21 September 2019.

Read: Here’s Why The Haze is Bad For Your Throat, Eye and Skin

The corridor to the Exhibition Centre on level 5 of the mall, started coming to live with festival goers clad in the official t-shirt in purple, as early as 2.30pm. By the time the registration counters opened at 3pm, there was a long queue of eager particpants, taking turns to collect their goodie bags worth RM364 each. On top of registered participants, there were also many walk-in registrants who made the event merrier. Our cheerful event emcees, Daphne Iking and Linora Low were ready to pick up from there, as they set the tone and mood for the rest of the evening.

The half-day festival began with welcome speeches by SHAPE editor-in-chief Seema Viswanathan and deputy editor, Jay Jayaraj on Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively. This was followed by an energetic K-Pop dance routine by Belif, which had the crowd moving along to the music.

Trainers from Celebrity Fitness, CHi Fitness and Fitness First led the workout sessions, which were happening concurrently on the two stages. It kicked off with Partner Yoga and Strong by Zumba. The second and third sets were Hardcore, Freestyle Yoga, Flexibility and Body Balance. There were games and other interactive activities on the two stages, where enthusiastic participants proved themselves in squat, burpee and plank challenges, and took home more goodies and selfcare vouchers from sponsors that were worth up to RM1,300.

Apart from catching up with familiar faces and friends, participants also paid a lot of attention to the sponsor booths at the event, especially since there were more games, lucky draws, product samplings and special offers. The Fossil booth had a stationary bicycle that powered a blender containing cut watermelon attached to it. So, the long queue of participants took turns and paddled for a serving of refreshing watermelon juice. At Belif, they tested their scoring abilities with a basketball shooting machine. GNC offered sampling of their Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy and GNC Pro Performance Amplified Gold 100% Whey Protein Advanced drinks. The participants were in for a bounce ball game where they won goodies at the Hush Puppies booth. Another popular booth was the Farmers Union’s where participants got to redeem full-sized yoghurt including one from the newly launched kids’ range. In between the workout sets, participants managed to grab food and drink from Picha Eats and Ikigai Brewings, that also had booths on site.

The crowd was glued to the stage when SHAPE Fit People 2019 winners Jaclyn Choo and Raj Ahmed were introduced. The fit duo, not only shared some words of encouragement, but they also gave some useful workout tips with the adoring audience.

The final set for the evening featured Body Combat and Zumba, two high-energy workout sessions that kept the participants tapping into their reserves to put out their best efforts. Flushed with sweat, they were burning calories and definitely happy with boosted endorphins levels.

The event ended on a high note as the festival goers posed for photographs at the various standees with motivational quotes spread out through the exhibition hall, while others took turns for selfies and wefies with their favourite emcees and fitness personalities like Ninie Ahmad, Siu Lim, Angeline Ong and Chloe Koh. Also present were Fossil and Belif influencers Chan Won and Dr Ben Gee.

The best three photos, which will be chosen and announced by this week, will walk away with a 3D2N stay at Club Med Bali worth RM11,040, a 3D2N stay at Dorsett Subang in a Club Room inclusive of all club access/ privileges and breakfast for two worth RM2,800 or a Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch worth RM1,280.

The main sponsors for the event are Belif, GNC and Hush Puppies, while the co-sponsors include Celebrity Fitness, Fitness First, CHi Fitness, Fossil and Farmers Union.

The other sponsors responsible for the goodie bags and awesome game prizes are 100 Plus, Columbia Asia, Dorsett, Love Earth Organic, STRIP, The Nail Parlour, Urban Retreat Spa, Celestica Life, Mary Chia, Nestle Finesse, Plantur 39, Sunlight and Vagisan.