How You’re Damaging Your Eyes On A Daily Basis

You hear it all the time – how prolonged exposure to blue light can cause eye problems. This happens in the form of oxidative damage to the lens and macula, an area in the centre of the retina that absorbs blue light. Meanwhile, we’re exposed to blue light from many sources including smart phone, tablet and computer screens, LED lights and fluorescent light bulbs.

In a recent health talk organised by health and wellness supplement company, Brand’s, “The Science Behind Brand’s Essence of Chicken”, Dr Tan Zhen Wei, Senior Scientist at Brand’s Suntory International, presented a session on macular degeneration and how Brand’s Lutein Essence With Zeaxanthin and Blackcurrant could help increase macular pigment in the eyes – essential in filtering blue light.

Dr Tan presented a study by Shang YM et al, that shows how electrophysiological response is the lowest among subjects exposed to blue light, compared to those exposed to white LED, white CFL and yellow CFL lights.

“Malaysians spend an average of almost 14 hours a day on digital devices with 89% engaged with digital devices once awake and before sleep,” says Dr Tan.

For some of us, especially those that work in front of a computer all day, it simply cannot be avoided. So what can be done to protect our eyes and possibly repair the damage?

Dr Tan, of course, recommends Brand’s Lutein Essence. “It helps to protect the eyes from over exposure to blue light through prolonged usage of electronic devices which can lead to various digital eye strain such as eye fatigue, dry eyes and blurred vision,” says Dr Tan.

Carotenoids That Help Filter Blue Light and Are High In Antioxidants

The two main ingredients in Brand’s Lutein Essence are Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which belong to the group called carotenoids that help protect eyes. Sources of carotenoids you might want to include more of in your daily intake include:-

Carrots

Yams

Sweet potatoes

Papaya

Watermelon

Cantaloupe

Mango

Spinach

Kale

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Oranges

(Source: livescience.com)

As the human body cannot make carotenoids, it is essential that we get enough of it from our diet. It is said that consuming Brand’s Lutein Essence is an easy way to ensure this. Says Brand’s, “Brand’s Lutein Essence is the only health tonic in the market that has been developed based on science and has been proven to increase macular pigment in the eyes which is essential in filtering blue light.”

Of course, ensuring a healthful food intake with lots of fruits and vegetables with carotenoids also helps. Other than that, look towards reducing the amount of time of exposure to blue light to protect your eyes.

