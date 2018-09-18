HOW TO FOAM-ROLL YOUR ACHES AND PAINS AWAY

Foam-rolling is a poor man’s massage, says personal trainer Jayna Kok. Also known as myofascial release, it refers to the process of using one’s body weight to apply pressure on specific muscles to release tension and tightness. The activity helps stretch the muscles and spread the fascia – a film-like texture that clings to your muscles and organs, which gives support and reduces friction during daily movement.

To get started, you will need a foam roller (a cylindrical object), and Kok says that it can be done anywhere at any time. Foam rolling before a workout can provide a good warm up for the muscles, while rolling after a workout can help muscles recover from the exercise. “No supervision is needed unless it’s your first time. Then it would be best to have someone to show you the ropes so you’re actually rolling on the right muscles,” advises Kok.

Even though it looks easy, Kok says that it is important that one does foam-rolling right and shares the five mistakes to avoid: