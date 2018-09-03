HOW TO CHOOSE THE HEALTHIEST RICE FOR YOU

Rice is one of the most versatile food in the world, and is the popular go-to source of carbohydrates for many Malaysians. There are thousands of rice strains in the world, though only a selected few are available and commonly eaten here. So, which one do you pick? Wellness practitioner Shuba Salvam shares five of the most popular types of rice available locally and breaks them down for your easy selection.

Jasmine

This is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice that originates from Thailand, and is popular in many South-East Asian cuisine. When cooked, it has a slightly sticky texture, soft when cooked, with a slightly sweet flavour.

Nutrition breakdown: One cup of cooked Jasmine rice contains 4.2g protein, 44.5g carbohydrates, 0.63g fiber, 2.3mg niacin, o.26mg thiamine, 1.9mg iron and 11.8mcg selenium.

Calories in a bowl: 200 cal

How to prepare:

Begin by bringing 2 cups of water and salt (if using) to a boil. Then add a cup of rice. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until all of the water is absorbed. Taste the rice. If it is still too firm, add a few tablespoons more water and cover until the water is absorbed.

Recommended brand: Jasmine Sunwhite AAA