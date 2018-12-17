HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST PERSONAL TRAINER FOR YOUR NEEDS

It’s the year-end: a time to reflect on the past and set some new goals for the new year, or maybe even rework the old ones with better, smarter strategies. If one of your goals is to be more active, getting a personal trainer may be a great idea, so you can start off on the right foot and learn how to stay motivated.



Here are 8 reasons why working out with a personal trainer can help you get the most out of your fitness routine.

1. They teach you new things

If you’re new to the gym experience, getting a personal trainer is a smart idea. Many gyms offer a free session at sign-up to help you get familiar with the machines, and more in-depth sessions can help perfect your form.

2. They’re sometimes your therapist

Having friend drama? Your trainer can be the perfect person to talk it out with while you’re bending, balancing, and lifting.

3. They’re an objective eye

We all have areas we’d like to work on, and personal trainers can not only tell you realistically what to expect with each workout, but also how to optimize a session to target different muscle groups.

4. They’re better than mirror

Watching yourself while you work out can help you make sure your form is correct, but it’s even better when someone is there to tweak it while you work.

5. They push your limits

Just when you think you can’t go anymore, you’ll be told to “hold for another minute” or do “10 more reps.” And what do you do? You do it, and are all the better for it.

6. They hold you accountable

This one can be important for me, especially when happy hour is calling my name. It’s much harder to justify blowing off an appointment with a personal trainer than just your own freestyling time at the gym.

7. They keep you from plateauing

A personal trainer always has a new workout up her sleeve to keep you having fun and seeing results!

8. They keep count

OK, maybe this is just me being lazy, but I just love the fact that someone else is keeping track of my reps, especially when I can barely lift my arms (let alone think) anymore.

