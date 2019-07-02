How Much Pain Is Normal During Menstrual Cramps?

Any woman who gets menstrual cramps during that time of the month is no stranger to pain. But when it comes to aches below the belt, there’s a fine line between sucking it up and ignoring a serious issue.

A recent study from the National Institutes of Health found that one in three women experience chronic, cyclical pelvic pain-aches that lasts more than six months and typically coincide with their menstrual cycle. And there’s a whole host of problems that can cause pelvic pain beyond just menstrual cramps.

“The entire pelvis is lined with muscles, bones, ligaments, and fascia and if there are issues within any of those elements then people can experience pelvic pain,” says Sallie Sarrel, a New York-based physical therapist who specializes in techniques to relieve pelvic pain.

What kind of problems are we talking? Our experts say the most common causes of serious pelvic pain include irritable bowel syndrome, which is responsible for pelvic pain in about 35 percent of cases and is usually accompanied with bloating and diarrhea or constipation; pelvic inflammatory disease, which usually manifests as a fever and pain during sex and could cause ovarian cysts, which can burst and cause an ER visit; interstitial cystitis, which typically makes you feel like you have to pee all the time; and endometriosis, which manifests in extremely painful menstrual cramps that usually get worse over time, excessive bleeding during or between menstruation, as well as pain during sex.

So writing any pain off as just really bad cramps is a bad idea. “Some women wait a really long time before being evaluated and think that the pain is nothing, just menstrual cramps,” says Dr. Erica Dun, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine. All of these conditions can cause some serious damage-like infertility and even organ damage-if they’re ignored.

Plus, chronic pain causes changes in your brain receptors, so living with untreated pain can actually cause serious psychological effects, says Amy Stein, a New York-based physical therapist and author of Heal Pelvic Pain.

If your pain is serious, your gynecologist can help you figure out what it’s from. But how do you know when it’s time to see a doctor? According to the experts, these are the four basic warning signs that something more serious is going on.

