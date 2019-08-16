SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 is now up for registration. If you’re still wondering whether you should sign up, here’s a run down of what happened at the last one in 2018.

The third edition of the SHAPE Fitness Festival saw participants filling up the Strand Mall foyer as early as 6.30am on 14 July 2018. By 7.30am, the foyer was awash with participants clad in the red festival T-shirt, and all ready to kick off the first sessions for the day. There were more than 1,000 participants, and they were hosted by celebrity fitness enthusiast, Daphne Iking, and the bubbly winner of the SHAPE Fit Girl search 2018, Rina Omar.

The scene at the venue came to life with music and movement when the sessions conducted by trainers from Celebrity Fitness, kicked off. There were four sets of workouts, which were split between two stages at the venue. Starting with the Basic Yoga and Flexibility sessions, the workouts progressed to more demanding, high-energy sessions like Power Yoga, SH BAM , STRONG by Zumba and BODYJAM . To end the event on a high, the last workouts were Zumba and BODYCOMBAT.