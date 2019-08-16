SHAPE Fitness Festival 2019 is now up for registration. If you’re still wondering whether you should sign up, here’s a run down of what happened at the last one in 2018.
The third edition of the SHAPE Fitness Festival saw participants filling up the Strand Mall foyer as early as 6.30am on 14 July 2018. By 7.30am, the foyer was awash with participants clad in the red festival T-shirt, and all ready to kick off the first sessions for the day. There were more than 1,000 participants, and they were hosted by celebrity fitness enthusiast, Daphne Iking, and the bubbly winner of the SHAPE Fit Girl search 2018, Rina Omar.
The scene at the venue came to life with music and movement when the sessions conducted by trainers from Celebrity Fitness, kicked off. There were four sets of workouts, which were split between two stages at the venue. Starting with the Basic Yoga and Flexibility sessions, the workouts progressed to more demanding, high-energy sessions like Power Yoga, SH BAM , STRONG by Zumba and BODYJAM . To end the event on a high, the last workouts were Zumba and BODYCOMBAT.
Adding more excitement to the festival were the short, interactive game sessions in between the workouts, in which participants won goodies and gifts from the event sponsors. The highlight was a segment with national diver and friend of Shiseido, Leong Mun Yee. Shiseido was also the beauty sponsor for the festival. During the session, Mun Yee answered a few questions and did a plank demo before judging a plank challenge among several participants. Winners from the contest took home prizes from Shiseido.
An Instagram photo contest also ran throughout the event, during which participants were encouraged to post creative photos of the event with the hashtags #shapefitnessfestival2018 and #shapesproud (go to @shapemalaysia for more photos of the event). During the break, participants also sampled products at the sponsor booths, and again, won prizes and discounts at some of these booths.
The event ended at 1pm, after which the adrenaline-high participants posed for photographs at the venue with their friends and family.
This year, the SHAPE Fitness Festival will kick off at 3pm and go on till 9.30pm at the same venue, the Strand Mall in Kota Damansara. There will be a variety of healing, dance and music workout experiences, and you will also stand a chance to win great prizes, walk away with attractive goodie bags, and get exclusive gifts from our booth partners.
SIGN UP HERE, if you haven’t already signed up!