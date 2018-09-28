5 MAJOR HEALTH BENEFITS OF GINGER

The Zingiberaceae, or the ginger family, is one of the most beneficial herb families, and it’s easily available, anywhere from our pasar pagi to popular supermarkets. While ginger is often used to add flavour and texture to dishes, its consumption in general provides various health benefits, too, says Preventive Health and Nutrition Consultant Uma Devi Chellaiah. “It contains antioxidants that are powerful in easing various disorders, and can reportedly prevent Alzheimer’s disease and age-related decline in brain function,” she says.

Ginger contains very potent anti-inflammatory compounds called gingerols, which aid in treating indigestion, menstrual cramps, morning sickness, sea sickness, and nausea.“Ginger is also known as a natural painkiller, can boost one’s immune system, and help lower the risk of infections,” she explains.

Consuming ginger may inhibit the growth of bacteria and is helpful in recovering from respiratory infection, she adds.“The best part about ginger is that it can be used fresh, dried, powdered, or as an oil or juice,” says Uma Devi. There are many varieties of ginger; here are five that can be easily found in local shops: