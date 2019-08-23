Explore Kuala Lumpur While Keeping Fit Through The District Race

Want to explore your city in a fun way with your friends and family? Join the District Race. It’s not your typical race where all you do is run. This is actually an urban exploration race that is focused on point collection within the time given. So there’s no set route or distance to it. With the main event happening on the 3rd November 2019 in Kuala Lumpur at Dataran Merdeka, here’s what else you need to know about The District Race.

What’s the lead-up to the main event?

Before the finale in Kuala Lumpur, the race will go live in stages across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka and Johor Bahru. Virtual checkpoints called ‘grids’ will be set up across these locations, allowing you to explore for free and experience the District Race before the finale. These grids will be live till 20th October, giving you the chance to win exciting prizes as you go out, explore and rediscover their cities.

A series of community events known as #ExploreEvents will also be held at these four cities, and will feature themed virtual districts. Each district offers different challenges that highlight landmarks, as well as the culture and heritage of each city.

To take part, you need to download the District App

The District Race app, which can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play, is an experiential technology platform that is redefining running and urban exploration through gamification. By combining cutting-edge augmented reality and location-based technology, the District Race app brings cities to life in an immersive urban exploration race.

You can use the District Race app to navigate their way through the city, collecting as many points as possible by clearing virtual checkpoints and challenges. With no set route and set distance, you can create your own strategy and choose how you explore you city. The race is suitable for young urbanites looking to rediscover the city, elite runners who want to conquer a brand-new challenge and even for families looking for a fun, healthy and educational experience together.

Get started even before the race day!

The person who scores the most points by completing District grids in Malaysia between now and 2nd November 2019 will be rewarded with a round the world trip for them to try out our District Grids in more than 15 cities around the world – provided that the explorer have a minimum of 100 completed sessions with a minimum score of 5000 points per session. This aligns with the mission of enabling everyone to go further, do more, and explore. The winner of this challenge will be announced on the 3rd of November.

Here’s how you join the race

You can opt to join either of the two categories – Discovery and Open – on the main race day, as individuals or in teams of four. Both categories vary in terms of difficulty and the number of checkpoints.

The Open category is for those wanting to explore new places around their city and compete in new challenges – it comes with over 100 checkpoints and challenges to complete in two hours.

The Discovery category is a family-friendly grid that is recommended for beginners. This grid introduces Explorers to District Race with a smaller grid and a shorter one-hour mission, with over 50 checkpoints and challenges located around the Base location.

Each category includes three types of challenges that have to be completed – Scan Challenge, Discovery Challenge, and Time Trial Challenge. Each challenge will test your skills such as speed, knowledge of the city, dexterity and problem-solving. To complete these challenges, you will have to strategise and plan your own routes, choosing the checkpoints that will maximise their points.

You can track your progress on the live leaderboards hosted on the District Race app, creating a sense of friendly competition and a desire to push for that last checkpoint.

Ticket for District Race Kuala Lumpur is now available on www.exploredistrict.com/en/events/kuala-lumpur

SHAPE readers will receive 10% discount on their tickets. Use the promo code DRKLXSHAPE – throughout ticket sales period or till they sell out, whichever comes first.