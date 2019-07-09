Everything You Need To Know About Myokymia

What is Myokymia?

“Myokymia consists of two words — ‘myo’ that means muscle and ‘kymia’ that was derived from the French word ‘kymos’ which means wave. So, in combination ‘Myokymia’ means quivering of the muscle. What happens is the muscle fasciculate on its own and causes involuntary movement at the affected site.”

Causes and Symptoms

“It is an involuntary spontaneous localized quivering of few muscles, or bundled within a muscle but insufficient to move a joint.”

“It can be a normal phenomenon due to strenuous exercise, high intake of caffeine, stress, fatigue, dehydration and lack of sleep. The most common part of our body to experience myokymia is the eyelid, especially the lower eyelid. It can also affect other facial muscles and body parts. Other causes are magnesium deficiency, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, toxin, and alcohol.”