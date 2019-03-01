Drink Up For Better Health

Joanna tells us why milk is so important to our health.

What are the benefits of milk?

Milk is nutritious and rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D. Calcium is important in the formation of healthy and strong bones. However, we lose bone density as we age and may get osteoporosis. Since our bodies do not naturally produce calcium, it is imperative to consume at least two glasses of milk a day to prevent future bone-related problems.

Milk also contains both carbohydrates and protein, making it a great energy source as a pre- and post-workout beverage.

How can I include milk in my diet?

Have a glass of milk for breakfast so that you have sufficient energy to tide you over till lunchtime. You can also add milk into oatmeal, chia pudding, baked goods, smoothies or soups.

Will milk make me put on weight?

One misconception is that you will gain weight if you consume milk regularly. This is untrue as weight management boils down to your total calorie intake in a day. If you are trying to watch your weight, opt for low-fat or skim milk which has a lower percentage of fat.

What nutrients must I look for when buying milk?

A super milk is a milk that contains lots of good proteins, vitamins, minerals and calcium, and is low in fat. A carton of Marigold HL Low Fat Milk contains 52 per cent more protein, 36 per cent more calcium, 74 per cent less fat and 64 per cent less lactose compared to regular milk and is fortified with nine essential vitamins (vitamin A, B1, B3, B6, B12, C, D3, E and folic acid). Vitamin D3 is especially essential in helping our bodies absorb calcium more efficiently.