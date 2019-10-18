Body Shaming Is A Cyber Crime, Says The Ministry Of Health

Do you know that body shaming is now a cyberbullying crime?

Yes, calling a person fat or too skinny for their own good, or just shaming them based on their physical attributes on any online platform can cost you time in jail, money, or both!

You could be fined no more than RM50,000, prisoned for no more than 12 months, or both under Section 233 (1)(b) of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998.

The statement that was released on MOH’s Facebook page on Wednesday, urged internet users to be more aware of their online presence and people’s sensitivities.

The statement also reiterated that body shaming could lead victims into stress and emotional disturbances, loss of self-confidence, eating disorders, depression and even suicide.

Body shaming, like in the recent case of a local influencer (who has since apologized) who declared any one size M and above as fat, is not only insensitive in nature, but it also sets a misconstrued understanding of health and fitness.

So, the next time you spot body shaming comments online, you can make a police report or take it to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

This is a big win in the direction of creating a healthy mindset about one’s body, but also to remind people that they have no rights to make such judgemental claims on someone else’s body.

Way to go, MOH!

