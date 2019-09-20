The Best Time For A Warm Shower, Revealed!

There are three kinds of people in this world:

1. Those who must shower in the morning

2. Those who do it before going to bed

3. Those who shower twice a day

Whichever group you’re in, you likely have your reasons for preferring it over the others. But you’ve also probably wondered, “Is there a best, best time to have a warm shower?”

Well, most experts seem to agree that the pm shower is best. There’s two reasons for this: clear skin and better sleep.

The ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Ritual

Taking a warm bath or shower before bed is an oft-recommended sleep remedy. It’s relaxing, and after stepping out of a warm bathroom, the change in temperature signals your body to cool down by improving blood circulation to the hands and feet. This has the effect of helping you snooze faster and boosts sleep quality!

“When you get into bed, you should feel clean,” says ‘The Sleep Ambasaador’ Nancy Rothstein, to Fox News. “A nighttime shower is an integral part of your ‘preparing for bed’ routine. It’s time for you – no phone, no emails, just the luxury of fresh, warm water flowing over your body. Call it an opportunity to shower yourself with mindfulness!”

Rinsing off the day’s dirt, pollutants, sebum and other grime also keeps skin clean and baby-smooth — and we don’t just mean the face. “Your skin naturally exfoliates and replenishes itself at night, so you leave a clean slate when the proverbial factory is open,” says Dr Mona Gohara, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine.

“The better you sleep, the better your hair and skin will look. So even if you’re exhausted and just want to crash, get in the shower and let the water run on your face and body,” Nancy advises.

For best results, time your shower so it’s 1 to 2 hours before bedtime. Take note: the water temperature should be warm, and not too hot, so you don’t overheat. Too-hot water disrupts the skin barrier, too.

