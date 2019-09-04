All You Need To Know About Appendicitis

More often than not, appendicitis is viewed as, well, just appendicitis. However, the sharp pain is more serious than people think. Simply brushing it off can cause late detection, stabbing pains, or even death.

While appendicitis occurs most often in people between 10 and 30 years old, anyone can develop the condition. A doctor’s diagnosis of appendicitis needs to happen in a timely manner for early detection before the appendix bursts.

Dr Ong Kian Peng Julian, consultant colorectal and general surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital shares the most important things you should know: