7 Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

Commit These Signs To Memory:

1. Chest discomfort or pain

Feelings of heaviness, tightness, pressure or a crushing sensation over the chest are all classic symptoms of a heart attack This discomfort may be mild, or it may spread to different parts of the upper body. It may also be accompanied by generally feeling unwell.

2. Arm tingling, numbness or pain

A tingling arm – particularly the left arm – is a renowned heart-attack symptom. However, arm discomfort can not only occur in one or both arms, but can also present as numbness, pain, heaviness or just a general feeling of uselessness in the limbs.

3. Neck choking or burning sensation

Unexplained discomfort around the neck area is also a heart-attack symptom. It may feel as though you’re choking or it could be a burning sensation in the throat. This discomfort could spread from your chest or shoulders to the neck.