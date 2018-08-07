7 HEALTH FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE DURIAN

The season is not quite over yet and there is no denying that many Malaysians go absolutely bonkers for durian. Be it day or night, they need no excuse to devour the rich and creamy flesh of the King of Fruits. When consumed in moderation, the durian is beneficial to one’s health says nutritionist and wellness guru Wong Yu Jin. Here are seven interesting health facts you should know about eating durian.

1.The flesh is high in fibre so it aids digestion, and reduces constipation.

2. The durian is high in tryptophan, which Wong says helps produce melatonin, a hormone that aids sleep. Hence those who enjoy this fruit will have better sleep.

3. Since the fruit is also high in carbohydrates, it gives you a quick release of energy to keep you going strong during an exercise session, according to a report in Shape Singapore. Two medium seeds (54g) contain 89 calories, and give you almost the same amount of carbohydrates as a medium banana.

4. It is also rich in potassium, an electrolyte that helps to maintain blood pressure levels, so, naturally, it reduces blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke,” says Wong.

5. Durian contains healthy fats! Yes, three times more fat than most fruits. While they’re good for you, Wong says the key is in moderation if weight gain isn’t your goal.

6. It is also good for your bone health because the durian is rich in iron and copper. A study by the University of Arizona showed that having a higher iron intake helped to increase bone density, whereas higher calcium intake had a negligible effect on bones.

7. The fruit is great for your skin. Shape Singapore reported that with 11.6mg of Vitamin C per serving (two medium seeds), the durian contains more Vitamin C than most tropical fruits! And, Vitamin C fights free radicals in your body, reducing the appearance of pigmentation and wrinkles.

On another note, if you’re an exercise fiend with an even bigger passion for durian, Wong advises that the fruit is best consumed after a workout. “Consuming too much durian may also produce gas in the stomach and intestinal tract which may lead to unwanted flatulence and burping – something everyone tries to avoid during workouts,” he adds.

Well, the point is, durian is good for you as long as it is consumed in moderation.

Now the question is, how do you pick the right ones?